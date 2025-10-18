Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $857,000 Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $63.29 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

