Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 859.0% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $22,891,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 32.0% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $144.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $193.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.71.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

