iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. InvesTrust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $202.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $206.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

