Arista Wealth Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 23.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,092 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 24.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,181 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. HSBC set a $30.00 target price on HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

HP Trading Up 0.7%

HPQ opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

