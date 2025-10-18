Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Position Lessened by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $478.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $470.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.89. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $488.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.