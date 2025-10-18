Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 73.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its position in Mastercard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $561.42 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

