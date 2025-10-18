Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in CocaCola by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $1,508,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.73.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

