Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 575 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. May Barnhard Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 316,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $205.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.70. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

