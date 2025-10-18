Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IJJ opened at $128.19 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.28.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

