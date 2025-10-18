Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDFFree Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

