PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average is $139.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.