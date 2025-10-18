Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.3% in the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $174.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.86. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $184.44.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

