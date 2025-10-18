Arista Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 550,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,087 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 7,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

