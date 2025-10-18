Aspiriant LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 40,561 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.