Arista Wealth Management LLC Invests $398,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.