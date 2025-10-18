WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.22. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2945 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

