Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Buys 4,323 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 0.9% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.95.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $484.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.27, a P/E/G ratio of 113.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $294.68 and a 1 year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

