Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $157.62 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $178.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.27.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

