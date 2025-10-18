Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1,403.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VO stock opened at $289.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.10. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

