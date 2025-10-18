Ariston Services Group Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Ariston Services Group decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.8% of Ariston Services Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,339.81.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,199.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,213.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $736.23 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $509.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.