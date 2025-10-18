WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $263,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

