Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 48.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.47. The stock has a market cap of $378.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $241.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

