SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Stock Position Raised by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,384,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,658 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 6.8% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $229,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,243 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,736 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,755,000 after purchasing an additional 949,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,131,000 after purchasing an additional 921,933 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

