Hoese & Co LLP Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International by 64.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.67.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

