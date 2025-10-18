Citizens Business Bank Purchases 1,250 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Citizens Business Bank raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.81. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $166.10.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $1,003,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total transaction of $12,255,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,056.72. The trade was a 54.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,617,755 shares of company stock worth $653,694,973. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

