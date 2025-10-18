ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.64 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,174 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 4.4% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 149.6% in the second quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 30.3%

Shares of EFV stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.