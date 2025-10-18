Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,077,000 after buying an additional 398,950 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,509,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,181,000 after buying an additional 60,116 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,972,000 after buying an additional 684,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,905,000 after buying an additional 417,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,600,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,995,000 after buying an additional 387,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.07.

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

