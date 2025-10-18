Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Rothschild Redb cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.33.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $232.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.09 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.73%.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $72,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,748.95. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,305. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

