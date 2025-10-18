Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $779,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.56%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,278.44. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at $968,730. This represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,663. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

