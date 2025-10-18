Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $464,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $208,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 49,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $746.00 to $917.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.80.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $827.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.58. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $861.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $761.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.88, for a total transaction of $750,158.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,220. This trade represents a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 188,046 shares in the company, valued at $130,078,940.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

