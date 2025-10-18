Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 960 Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 19,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 262,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $807,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $242.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.30 and a 200 day moving average of $225.29. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

