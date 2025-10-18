WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $122.81 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.60 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $1,136,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,692,231.75. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,281,540. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.