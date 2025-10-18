Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 24,774,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,999 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,639 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,511,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,408,000 after purchasing an additional 408,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of TFC opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

