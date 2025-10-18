AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Buys 40 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Stryker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.76.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $374.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.77. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

