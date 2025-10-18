CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $484.65 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $294.68 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.27, a P/E/G ratio of 113.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.