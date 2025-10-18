Uptick Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Uptick Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Uptick Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Uptick Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $667.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $677.20. The firm has a market cap of $697.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $657.92 and its 200 day moving average is $613.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

