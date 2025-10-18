SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $388.99 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $397.28. The company has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.26 and a 200-day moving average of $316.08.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

