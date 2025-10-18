Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $190.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

