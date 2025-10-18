Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 320 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 949.5% during the second quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 208,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,321.5% during the second quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 114,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 39.6% in the second quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.70. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $81.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

