Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 51 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 79.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Oracle by 840.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.71 and a 200-day moving average of $215.37. The firm has a market cap of $832.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

