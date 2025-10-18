SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2%

MDY stock opened at $588.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $593.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.03.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.