Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Oct 18th, 2025

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDFFree Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

