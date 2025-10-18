Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 416,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 84,016 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 242,048 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

