WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 4.4%

SLV opened at $46.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.