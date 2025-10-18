Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.1%

USMV opened at $94.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average of $92.91.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.