Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Oracle Stock Down 6.7%

NYSE ORCL opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.37. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $832.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.