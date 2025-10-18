iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Position Increased by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $128.19 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

