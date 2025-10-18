ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF $FLMI

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,738 shares during the quarter. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

FLMI opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

