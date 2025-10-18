Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Up 22.6% – Here’s What Happened

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) traded up 22.6% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.38. 2,262,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 526% from the average session volume of 361,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19.

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

