AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in AT&T were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after buying an additional 8,185,006 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,514,000 after buying an additional 1,783,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after buying an additional 1,307,009 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $188.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.